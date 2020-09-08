Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?

Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?

Around half of India’s 880,790 active cases as of Sunday night were located in just three states, and more than a quarter of these were in just 10 cities.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 05:31 IST

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers in PPE coveralls monitors patients inside the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex (CWG) COVID-19 care centre in Patparganj. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

As total active cases of Covid-19 in India approach the million mark, here is one of the most important statistics of the disease’s run through the country: around half of India’s 880,790 active cases as of Sunday night were located in just three states, and more than a quarter of these were in just 10 cities. A look at five charts that best capture the rise in India’s active cases: 

 

 

 



 

 

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 08, 2020 01:02 IST
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Sep 08, 2020 02:11 IST
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Sep 08, 2020 05:37 IST
India’s defence inches closer to hypersonic tech
Sep 08, 2020 04:17 IST

latest news

Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?
Sep 08, 2020 05:31 IST
Biden and Trump go on the offensive as US campaign enters final stretch
Sep 08, 2020 05:04 IST
Kamath committee gives priority for realty
Sep 08, 2020 04:03 IST
All options for relief on table
Sep 08, 2020 03:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.