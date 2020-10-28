‘Wherever schools reopened, cases spiked’: Manish Sisodia announces Delhi schools won’t reopen for now

Sections
Earlier, the Delhi government had announced schools will remain closed till October 31 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed its worst single-day Covid-19 spike, with 4,853 cases taking the capital’s tally to 364,341.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Students of Class 10 exit after appearing for a CBSE board Compartment Exam at Ramjas School, Pusa Road in New Delhi September 23, 2020. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced all government and private schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till further orders, in view of the national capital’s novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said most parents were not in favour of reopening schools. “We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, Covid-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders,” Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

Sisodia’s announcement comes just days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on October 24, ruled out reopening of schools in the capital. “Schools are not reopening for now,” Kejriwal had told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced schools here will remain closed till October 31 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



On Tuesday, Delhi logged its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, with 4,853 cases taking the capital’s tally to 364,341.

Schools in several parts of the country have reopened, or will reopen in the next few days, for the first time since March. However, in most cases, only senior students (from class 9-12) can attend schools, that too, after written consent from their parents.Also, attendance is to be voluntary and schools have been directed to encourage online classes.

Most states have opted not to reopen schools for now and are likely to do so only after the festival of Diwali.

(With agency inputs)

