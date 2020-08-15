Sections
Home / India News / WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan honoured for helping Tamil Nadu fight Covid-19

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan honoured for helping Tamil Nadu fight Covid-19

The WHO representative has been offering suggestions to the state health department to step up measures in fighting the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Postd by Arpan Rai, Chennai

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the Covid-19 outbreak. (REUTERS)

Chief Scientist of World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan was on Saturday conferred with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s special award, in recognition of her advisory role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Swaminathan received the award from Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the 74th Independence Day celebration at Fort St George here.

The WHO representative has been offering suggestions to the state health department to step up measures in fighting the pandemic.

Later, speaking to reporters, Swaminathan thanked the state government for selecting her and advised people to follow the pandemic protocols while venturing out.



“Maintain a six feet social distance, do not go out without wearing masks and be careful while venturing out”, she said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Swaminathan has 30 years of experience in clinical care and research and has worked throughout her career to translate her research into impactful programmes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Best Practices award was bagged by the department of treasuries, while the Greater Chennai Corporation received the second prize for conducting fever clinics across the city to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation received the certificate of appreciation for various steps undertaken to ensure uninterrupted availability of drugs for combating coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explained: How does RBI’s Positive Pay system for securing your high value cheques work
Aug 15, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with ‘Commendation Cards’ on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
India’s tour of Australia could start with limited-overs instead of Tests: Report
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
NCERT audiobooks available for primary to class 12 students, here’s how to access via Google Assistant
Aug 15, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.