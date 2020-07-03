Sections
Home / India News / WHO endorses tests by ICMR, 2 others for TB diagnosis, drug resistance detection

WHO endorses tests by ICMR, 2 others for TB diagnosis, drug resistance detection

The three research bodies -- the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Molbio Diagnostics and the Indian Council of Medical Research said drug-resistant tuberculosis poses a particular challenge, with growing resistance to rifampicin and other drugs that treat the disease.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

The three research bodies said their tests -- “rapid molecular Truenat assays -- have been endorsed by the global health body for initial diagnosis of tuberculosis and subsequent detection of rifampicin resistance in adults and children. (AFP File )

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed tests by three research bodies, including ICMR, for initial diagnosis of tuberculosis and detection of resistance to a drug most commonly used to treat the disease.

The three research bodies said their tests -- “rapid molecular Truenat assays -- have been endorsed by the global health body for initial diagnosis of tuberculosis and subsequent detection of rifampicin resistance in adults and children.

Rifampicin is a standardized drug and the most commonly used first-line treatment of tuberculosis.

The three research bodies -- the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Molbio Diagnostics and the Indian Council of Medical Research said drug-resistant tuberculosis poses a particular challenge, with growing resistance to rifampicin and other drugs that treat the disease.



Truenat is a novel molecular test that rapidly detects tuberculosis and rifampicin-resistance. All the three tests are run on the portable, battery-operated Truenat device and provide results in less than an hour, the bodies said in a joint statement. “Both Truenat MTB and Truenat MTB Plus (tests) detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria for TB diagnosis, while Truenat MTB-RIF Dx (test) identifies resistance to rifampicin, they said in the statement.

Truenat MTB, Truenat MTB Plus  and Truenat MTB-RIF  are names of the tests endorsed by WHO.  Noting that tuberculosis remains the leading cause of death from an infectious disease worldwide, with around 10 million cases and 1.5 million deaths in 2018, they said drug-resistant tuberculosis poses a particular challenge, with growing resistance to rifampicin and other drugs that treat the disease.

“In 2018, around half-a-million new cases of rifampicin resistant TB were diagnosed. Urgent action is needed to close the gap in tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, particularly in low-resource settings, to reach the WHO target of ending tuberculosis by 2030,” the statement said.

To that end, bringing sensitive TB diagnosis and drug susceptibility testing closer to patients is a key priority for global TB control, but requires robust point-of-care diagnostic tests that are easily implementable at lower levels of the healthcare system, it said.

“This is a matter of pride for ICMR, Department of Health Research (DHR), New Delhi. It was a long journey to advance indigenous diagnostic technologies for diagnosis of tuberculosis and MDR/XDR-TB. Truenat is already accepted for use under the NTEP (National TB Elimination Program) in India.

“Endorsement of Truenat by WHO will enable other low-and middle-income countries to procure Truenat for diagnosis of tuberculosis and rifampicin resistance, thus supporting tuberculosis elimination in developing countries,” the statement quoting Balram Bhargava, Secretary DHR and Director General - ICMR said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO endorses tests by ICMR, 2 others for TB diagnosis, drug resistance detection
Jul 03, 2020 20:03 IST
Best material for effective homemade masks to curb pandemic spread identified
Jul 03, 2020 19:59 IST
YSRC appeals to Lok Sabha speaker, seeks to disqualify rebel party MP
Jul 03, 2020 19:58 IST
Women thrash ASI in Kangra village, accuse cop of hushing up murder case
Jul 03, 2020 19:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.