‘Who got achche din,’ Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi’s VVIP chopper, raises China issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of India-China border standoff and questioned ‘achche din’ comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s VVIP choppers and the condition of Indian soldiers living in sub-zero conditions. Sharing a news report which later the Press Information Bureau claimed fake, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The jawans of the country are fighting PLA soldiers in extreme weather conditions from normal tents. They are unafraid. But the Prime Minister of the country flies around in an aeroplane that costs Rs 8,400 crore and he is scared to even take the name of China. Who go achche din?”

A few days ago, VVIP aircraft Air India One to be used for President, Vice President and Prime Minister arrived at Delhi international airport from the US. These special flights are equipped with advanced communication system, allowing mid-air audio and video communication. Reports said the total cost of purchase and retrofitting the two planes has been estimated to be around Rs8,400 crore.

Juxtaposing this with the situation of the LAC soldiers — their tents are reportedly not suitable for sub-zero conditions, Rahul Gandhi mocked at ‘achche din’, a promise given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 50,000 India troops are likely to remain stationed through the winter months this year as the India-China standoff is going on.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha had promised suitable habitat and clothing. I can assure you that the morale and motivation of our armed forces is very high…They are being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat and the required defence wherewithal,” he said. From specialised winter clothing to rations and arctic tents to portable heaters, military planes and helicopters have been flying to Ladakh almost daily with their cargo holds filled with crucial supplies and gear that soldiers would require to slug it out in the inhospitable mountain terrain, officials said in September. However, former BJP MP of Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang, said the soldiers have not been provided with new tents, the report quoted by Rahul Gandhi said. The report also said Chinese troops have “further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of north bank of Pangong Tso Lake. “It is a fake news. Army’s additional directorate general of public information has refuted this statement,” PIB face Check claimed.