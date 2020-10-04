Sections
Home / India News / ‘Who is saving them?’: Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into DM’s role in Hathras gang-rape case

‘Who is saving them?’: Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into DM’s role in Hathras gang-rape case

Along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi had visited the home of the woman in Hathras on Saturday. After the meeting, Priyanka posted five demands for the family including, the removal of the district magistrate and the judicial probe into the matter.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members in Hathras. (PTI)

A day after meeting the family of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim in Hathras, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government as she demanded the district magistrate to be suspended for the way he treated the woman’s family.

“According to the victim family of Hathras, the worst treatment was that of DM. Who is protecting them? He should be dismissed without delay and his role should be investigated in the entire matter,” the party’s general secretary said on Twitter.

“The family is demanding a judicial inquiry then why the SIT (Special investigation team) investigation is going even after creating noise over CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation,” she said in another tweet. “If the UP government has even slightly woken up from its slumber, it should listen to the point of view of the family,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi had visited the home of the woman in Hathras on Saturday. After the meeting, Priyanka posted five demands for the family including, the removal of the district magistrate and the judicial probe into the matter.

Saturday was their second attempt to meet the woman’s family and relative. On Thursday, they were stopped midway by the state police citing Section 144. The police briefly detained Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday after she was gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras. The state police and the government have been questioned over their decision to cremate the woman’s body in the dead of the night without the presence of her family members.

