Sections
Home / India News / ‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot

‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused Pilot of planning the downfall for the past six month and working in cahoots with the BJP.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI Photo )

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot turned the heat on his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday when he criticised the rebel leader with an “innocent face” for trying to dislodge his government.

Gehlot accused Pilot of working in cahoots with the BJP to bring down his government.

“He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past six months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face would do such a thing. I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am CM,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of indulging in mudslinging
Jul 20, 2020 15:25 IST
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
Jul 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Air India’s pilot association says change in wage settlement is illegal
Jul 20, 2020 15:19 IST
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Jul 20, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.