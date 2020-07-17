Sections
Home / India News / ‘Who should we reward for catching Vikas Dubey?’ UP Police ask MP Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey was detained by Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 and later handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:43 IST

By Anand Nigam | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Gangster Vikas Dubey after being detained in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on July 9. (ANI File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Police have written a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Police department, seeking to know who should be given the reward of Rs 5 lakh announced for gangster Vikas Dubey. The reward was announced by UP Police to get information about the whereabouts of Dubey, who belonged to Kanpur.

He was killed in an encounter on July 10.

Since Dubey was detained in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, the UP Police have sought to know who should get the reward.

“We have received a letter from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanpur, who has given the information about the reward announced on Vikas Dubey and wishes to know whose role among the police personnel was to detain Vikas Dubey in Ujjain,” Ujjain SP Manoj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.



He said, “I have constituted a team comprising of additional SPs Amrendra Singh, Rupesh Dwivedi and Akash Bhuria who will study the entire episode and submit a report for the reward to me. Based on the report I will send a proposal (to SSP, Kanpur).”

Dubey, who was accused in more than 60 crime cases including murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes, fled his village Bikru near Kanpur after the killing of eight policemen on July 3 who had gone there to arrest him. He had planned the killing; more than a dozen men were on the rooftops of the houses in the area and started firing at the police team as soon as it reached there.

Dubey was detained by Madhya Pradesh Police when he visited the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain on July 9 and later handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri had said after Dubey’s detention that a shop owner who sells flower outside the temple first identified the gangster. He then informed a security agency guard at the temple who in turn informed his colleagues and later they conveyed the information to police personnel at the outpost on the temple premises.

