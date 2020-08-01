Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / WHO suggests Ahmedabad Covid-19 measures as case study:Gujarat govt

WHO suggests Ahmedabad Covid-19 measures as case study:Gujarat govt

The WHO has suggested to take up initiatives in Ahmedabad like ‘Dhanvantari Rath’, 104 fever helpline, Sanjivani Van; and active participation of private hospitals in control and treatment as a case study for other cities in India and abroad, the Gujarat government said.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Ahmedabad

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment takes a swab from a man to test for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (ANI File )

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated the management of Covid-19 in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and suggested to take up various measures being implemented in the city as a case study for rest of India and other countries, the state government said on Saturday.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has appreciated the Covid-19 management in Ahmedabad, it said.

The WHO has suggested to take up initiatives in Ahmedabad like ‘Dhanvantari Rath’, 104 fever helpline, Sanjivani Van; and active participation of private hospitals in control and treatment as a case study for other cities in India and abroad, it said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has also steadily ramped up testing for Covid-19 diagnosis from 64,007 in April to 3,91,114 in July, which the government said is thrice the rate suggested by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



The patient recovery rate in Gujarat has improved to 73.09 per cent, “which is much higher than other states”, while the Covid-19 mortality rate has declined to 3.97 per cent, an official release said.

The government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been working on the formula of “testing, tracking and treatment” ever since the first Covid-19 case was detected in Gujarat on March 19, 2020, it said.

The number of tests for coronavirus has increased steadily. At the rate of 410.83 tests per day per million tests as on July 31, the government has achieved a rate that is nearly thrice the rate of 140 suggested by the ICMR, it said.

Till July 31, Gujarat had tested a total 7,64,777 samples including 3,91,114 in July, which is the highest in a month since the outbreak of the virus on March 19, the release said.

A total of 64,007 samples were tested in April, 1,47,923 in May, and 1,61,733 in June, it said.

“The patient recovery rate in Gujarat is much higher than other states at 73.09 per cent while the death rate has dropped to 3.97 per cent,” the release said.

The CM has suggested house-to-house health check-up be made available in cities through municipal authorities to detect infected patients, it said.

As of July 31, Ahmedabad district contributed 26,517 Covid-19 cases in the total count of over 61,000 in Gujarat, as per health department.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,574
Aug 01, 2020 17:19 IST
Tabu and Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam completes 5 years
Aug 01, 2020 17:18 IST
Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime
Aug 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty ‘under watch’ of Bihar police
Aug 01, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.