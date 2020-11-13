WHO to set up Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India: PM Modi

Sections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the World Health Organisation is establishing the WHO Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India.

Nov 13, 2020

Prime Minister Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur (Rajasthan), via video conferencing.

“World Health Organisation is establishing the WHO Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India, to strengthen the research on traditional medicines,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that this time Ayurveda Diwas is special for Gujarat and Rajasthan and also for youth.



“In Jamnagar today, Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar gets national importance. While in Jaipur, National Institute of Ayurveda, is dedicated as a Deemed University,” PM Modi said.

The institutes inaugurated today are premier institutions of Ayurveda in the country. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of the Parliament, and the National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur that of an Institution Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission, said an official statement.

Speaking on Ayurveda, the Prime Minister said that it is a legacy of India.

“Ayurveda is a legacy of India whose expansion leads to the welfare of humanity. Every Indian will be happy that our ancient knowledge is also making other countries prosper. Ayurveda is included in Brazil’s national policy,” he said.

Speaking regarding the WHO Global Centre on Traditional Medicine that will be established in India, PM Modi said, “I have confidence the way India has come up as pharmacy of the world in the same way, this centre of traditional medicine will emerge as a centre of global wellness. This centre will take into great heights the development of medicines and research related to it.”

Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras).

