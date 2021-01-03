Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / WHO welcomes India’s decision giving emergency use approval to Covid-19 vaccines

WHO welcomes India’s decision giving emergency use approval to Covid-19 vaccines

Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani has formally announced the approval for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Overall, Serum’s investment on Covishield is around $100 million. (AP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday welcomed India’s decision giving emergency use authorization to Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region said, “World Health Organization welcomes India’s decision giving emergency use authorization to Covid-19 vaccines.”

Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani has formally announced the approval for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech.

“CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) accepts the subject expert committee reform rations on Serum and Bharat Biotech Covid vaccines,” Somani during a press conference. “Vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” Somani read out from a written statement.



Somani said the overall efficacy of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was 70.42% and that of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was “safe and provides a robust immune response”.

“We will never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100% safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine,” he added.

The subject expert committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield, for emergency use and Covaxin for restricted use.

Even before getting the approval from the apex drug controller of India, SII stockpiled about 40-50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which involved a major risk in case its application got turned down by the drug regulator. Overall, Serum’s investment on Covishield is around $100 million.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covishield vs Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Congratulations India’: PM Modi tweets after nod to Covid-19 vaccines
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Finally paid off’: Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, other stakeholders
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech

latest news

India’s weekly Covid-19 tally remains below 110,000 for second straight week
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Amitabh Bachchan shares some Sunday wisdom with fans on Twitter
by Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Fresh snowfall closes highway in J&K, Board exams postponed
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Adar Poonawalla thanks DCGI after Covishield gets final approval for restricted use in India and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.