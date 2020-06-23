‘Why is PM backing China’: Rahul Gandhi has one more question over Chinese incursions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the government a series of questions over the recent clashes with the Chinese military. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO/File/Representative use)

Rahul Gandhi continues to lead Congress party’s attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular and the NDA government in general over the issue of alleged occupation of Indian territory by the Chinese security forces. In his latest tweet on Tuesday, Rahul claimed China was in possession of Indian land through transgressions of the nearly 3,500km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) running between the two countries in several attempts since May this year and the Indian government was negotiating to get it back while the prime minister had “publicly supported” China’s claim that the land (Galwan Valley) doesn’t belong to India.

“China took our land. (Picture of Indian tricolor) is negotiating to get it back. China says it’s not Indian land. The PM has publicly supported China’s claim. Why is the PM backing China and not (Indian tricolour) and our army?,” Rahul tweeted.

This was Rahul’s second tweet on the issue on Tuesday despite facing counter attacks from BJP president JP Nadda and senior BJP leader and MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with the latter accusing him of petty politics over an issue requiring a display of unity from political forces within India.

“We are united against the Chinese aggression. Have the Chinese occupied Indian land?,” Rahul’s first tweet had asked.

Rahul’s attack is in sync with his party’s strategy to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement given during the all party meet called to discuss the incidents of June 15, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley along the LAC in eastern Ladakh while resisting Chinese Army’s attempts to erect a structure on the Indian side of the disputed LAC with an aim to change the status quo.

The prime minister after having given an account of Indian Army’s increased patrolling in the area and initiatives to thwart Chinese presence in contested areas, told the parties that “no one has entered our territory, no one is at present within our territory and no one has occupied our posts”. Congress has since then suggested that the PM’s statement amounted to a surrender of Indian land to China and it has projected Modi’s statement as a virtual endorsement of the Chinese’ claim on the Galwan Valley.

“According to the prime minister, there was no incursion into our territories by the Chinese Army, then why did the external affairs ministry issue a statement in the evening of June 20, 2020 to say that the Chinese army was interrupting Indian patrol since the beginning of May 2020,” a tweet by party’s official handle said while referring to Congress spokesperson Randip Surjewala’s statement.

In another tweet, the party questioned the alleged contradiction in the statements issued by the government and the prime minister.

The Congress today also asked the government to disclose the number of Chinese incursions in the Pangong Tso lake area and the Galwan Valley.

Yesterday senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had indirectly advised Modi against using “disinformation” as a substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. He had said that the PM should be mindful of the implications of his words on a nation’s strategic interests.

After Manmohan’s statement, Rahul had poked the government further and suggested that it followed the former prime minister’s advice in national interest.

The BJP had sought to question Manmohan Singh’s locus-standi on the matter by alleging that he had allowed several Chinese incursions during his reign as India’s prime minister. The saffron party also went after Rahul today with party President JP Nadda citing an old understanding between the ruling Chinese Community party and the Indian National Congress.

“First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?” Nadda asked in a tweet.

Gandhi was also attacked later by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who accused him of dirty politics.

“Rahul Gandhi is demoralising & insulting the army. BJP used to support Congress at difficult times, but they are doing dirty politics now. They should attack China, but they can’t see anyone else other than PM Modi,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.