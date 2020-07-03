Why is PM Modi talking about unnamed ‘enemy’ to Indians, jawans in Ladakh, asks Chidambaram

Chidambaram also raised questions about PM’s continued silence on where exactly the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops took place and whether China intruded into India’s territory. (AP)

Former finance minister P Chidambram on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwillingness to term China as the aggressor in the face of violent clashes that took place last month along Line of Actual Control in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

“For the third time in a week, PM did not name China as the aggressor, why? What is the purpose of talking about an unnamed ‘enemy’ to the people of India and the jawans in Ladakh?” Chidambaram asked in a series of tweets.

Chidambaram also raised questions about PM’s continued silence on where exactly the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops took place and whether China intruded into India’s territory. “PM has still not answered our questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15-16 between Chinese and Indian troops and if the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory at several points,” he said in a tweet.

“Nor has the government answered our questions on the satellite images showing Chinese troops occupying key positions in places hitherto considered as undisputed Indian territory,” Chidambaram said.