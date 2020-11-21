Sections
Home / India News / ‘Why no action?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions UP govt over ‘poisonous liquor’ deaths

‘Why no action?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions UP govt over ‘poisonous liquor’ deaths

In a tweet, the Congress leader listed out similar incidents that have taken place in the state in recent days and asked why the government has failed to take action against ‘the poisonous liquor mafia,’ apart from some pretentious steps.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Uttar Pradesh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP over deaths due to consumption of “poisonous liquor” in the state (PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that deaths due to consumption of “poisonous liquor” in the state were on a rise and the government was unable to handle the problem.

“Several deaths due to poisonous liquor have taken place in UP in Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura and Prayagraj. There were also deaths in Agra, Baghpat and Meerut. Why has the government failed to take action against the poisonous liquor mafia, apart from some pretentious steps? Who is responsible?” Vadra tweeted, along with an image of newspaper articles about the incidents.

In the last couple of days, it was claimed that atleast 10 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor.

As many as six people died on Friday after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar areas of Hapur. While families of the deceased claimed that the deaths were due to the liquor, the UP Police have dismissed them.

In a separate incident on the same day, four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village under Phulpur police station jurisdiction in Prayagraj, District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.

In both the cases, samples of liquor have been sent for testing.

