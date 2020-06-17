Sections
Home / India News / ‘Why not name China in your tweet?’, Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh

‘Why not name China in your tweet?’, Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had insulted the army by not naming China in his tweet to condole the death of 20 soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for taking two days to react to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh (HT PHOTO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday for not mentioning China in his tweet condoling the death of Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“If it was so painful:

1. Why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet?

2. Why take 2 days to condole?



3. Why address rallies as soldiers were being martyred?

4. Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media?

5. Why make paid-media blame Army instead of GOI?” Gandhi tweeted.

 Rajnath Singh who hailed the courage of the fallen soldiers in his tweet had described their deaths as disturbing and painful.

On Sunday, in a virtual rally for Jammu he said that India and China want to resolve the stand-off between their border troops through dialogue even as he underlined that the government will never compromise when it comes to national pride.

“India is no longer a weak nation,” the defence minister had said.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean about the situation in Ladakh.

“The PM should tell the nation how the Chinese occupied Indian territory, why 20 brave soldiers were martyred,” she said in Hindi during a live address.

The Congress has been hammering away at the government, asking it to reveal the extent of Chinese intrusions in Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Galwan, what next for India-China ties?
Jun 17, 2020 20:09 IST
‘Attack on Bihar Regiment commanding officer triggered clashes’
Jun 17, 2020 20:05 IST
Reset ties with China
Jun 17, 2020 20:03 IST
Unveiling reforms in India’s coal sector
Jun 17, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.