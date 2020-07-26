‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak

Paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said wars are not only fought on the borders but within the country on multiple fronts. He said every countryman has to decide his/her role in it.

Addressing the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, the PM also slammed Pakistan for stabbing India in the back by planning the Kargil war, which he said was carried out to divert attention from the internal problems in the neighbouring country. He said the attack was carried out at a time when India was trying to have good relations with Pakistan.

“It is the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason and harbour animosity towards one and all,” he said.

Underlining the need to keep up the morale of the soldiers and their families, the PM said sometimes comments are made on social media that tend to lower the morale of the soldiers.

Also read: In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors

“We have to decide a role keeping in mind the soldiers fighting in tough conditions on the border,” he said and added that people sometimes unwittingly share information that they know is wrong, but keep doing it anyway.

“Whatever we speak or do during the times of war has an effect on the morale of the soldiers and their families, we should never forget this and therefore our behaviour and conduct should boost the morale and honour of our soldiers,” the PM said.

He said the concept of nation above all and bonds of unity increase the strength of our soldiers several times over. “Sometimes on social media, we say things which can harm our country,” he said urging people to show more caution.

Also read: Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors - PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil victory, the PM referred to what former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has said from the ramparts of the Red Fort after the Kargil war. “He reminded the countrymen about Mahatma Gandhi’s talisman that was if anyone ever has any dilemma about what to do and what not to do then he should think of the poorest and the helpless person in India and think whether his act will benefit that person or not. Taking a cue from this thought of a Gandhi ji, Atal ji had said the Kargil war has given us another mantra - that before taking any important decision we should think whether the action will honour that soldiers who sacrificed his life in those treacherous mountains,” the PM said.

He urged the youth to share stories of the valour of the soldiers which will serve as an inspiration to others.

Likening the ongoing fight against the corona pandemic to a war, he said in the last few months the way the entire country faced the challenges together has dispelled several apprehensions. “Today the recovery rate in our country is better than others, the fatality rate is also much lesser than most countries. It is tragic to lose even one person but India has been able to save the lives of lakhs of people,” he said and added that people should not let their guard down but remain extra vigilant and exercise caution.

He said while fighting the pandemic, there is also the need to intensify efforts in scaling up business, jobs, and studies to take them to new heights. “During the corona times, our rural areas have shown the way to the entire nation. Good efforts of villages are continuously coming to fore,” he said.