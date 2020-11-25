Sections
Widespread rainfall likely over J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh

“Scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity with isolated hailstorms is very likely over Uttarakhand also during the same period,” the tweet by IMD added.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 20:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Jammu and Kashmir has already been witnessing rain and snow since the past week. (PTI)

Under the influence of Western disturbances over Afghanistan and neighbourhood, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall/snow and isolated hailstorms is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday.

 

