Wife found dead after husband dies in Covid-19 isolation ward in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur

Unable to reconcile with the death of her husband, Swain reportedly tried to slit her wrist using her bangles. She then went to the isolation ward.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:44 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Ganjam has seen more than 1,800 Covid-19 cases, the highest in Odisha, in just about a month after two lakh migrant labourers came back to the district. (Getty Images (Representative Image))

A woman migrant worker, who returned home amid the coronavirus pandemic to Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, was found dead hours after her husband passed away in an isolation ward of a Covid-19 hospital.

Nirlipta Bhola and Subhadra Swain of Katijanga village under Earasama block of Jagatsinghpur district had checked into a quarantine centre after returning from Telangana on June 30.

Bhola was brought to an isolation ward of the district headquarters hospital on July 1 after he fell ill at the quarantine centre. Swain accompanied him and they were allotted a room in the isolation ward. Their swab samples were also collected for the Covid-19 test.

Their test reports showed them to be negative for the virus.



He complained of chest pain on Thursday afternoon and his wife approached the doctors and informed their family members. He died due to cardiac arrest a few minutes later.

Unable to reconcile with the death of her husband, Swain reportedly tried to slit her wrist using her bangles. She then went to the isolation ward.

Ajay Swain, the medical officer, said the staff at the isolation ward had tried to stop her.

“It was really tragic. The couple had got married one-and-a-half year ago,” said Swain.

The police seized both the bodies and sent them for a postmortem examination.

In a similar case, a 73-year-old man in Ganjam district died of cardiac arrest soon after hearing that his son had tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said a jeweller in Kabisuryanagar area had tested positive for the coronavirus disease after which he was sent to a Covid-19 hospital in an ambulance.

The jeweller’s father collapsed and died when he was being taken away.

Even as the news about his death spread, no one from his community turned up at his home apprehending that he had died from the infection.

“The body lay for hours but no one turned up to take the body to the cremation ground for the final rites till a teacher of a local private school with the help of an employee of the Kabisuryanagar NAC and four local youths cremated the body wearing PPE suits,” Mohan Sundar Dash, a resident, said.

Ganjam has seen more than 1,800 Covid-19 cases, the highest in Odisha, in just about a month after two lakh migrant labourers came back to the district.

