Wife leaves for airport after fight, husband makes hoax bomb call to stop her

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, a woman who was waiting to board a flight to Bhubaneswar at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport was asked by security personnel to step aside and have her handbag checked.The bomb disposal squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cleared the area nearby and subjected the handbag to a thorough check but found nothing sinister among the contents

Senior security officers said the Delhi airport’s call centre in Gurugram had received a call at 5:45 pm reporting that the woman was carrying a bomb in her bag. It turned out that the call was a hoax and made by the woman’s husband with whom she had a fight before leaving the house, the officers said, requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the caller had reported that the woman was travelling to Bhubaneswar.

“On this, the call centre officials informed the Delhi airport’s operation control centre, which in turn alerted the Delhi police and Central Industrial Security Force that secures the airport. The woman, as described by the man on the call, was traced in the boarding area of Terminal 3 where she was waiting to board her flight. She was approached and was asked to step aside and allow a detailed and thorough checking of her handbag,” said a senior CISF officer, who wished not to be named.

The officer said the bomb detection and disposal squad was called in. “Because the woman’s handbag had already undergone the airport’s regular security checks, chances of her carrying any explosives were less. However, as a precautionary measure other passengers waiting in the area were also asked to move away,” the officer said.

Around 6.45 pm, the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Rajeev Ranjan said a preliminary enquiry revealed that the call was made from Gurugram.

“The man who was identified turned out to be the woman’s husband. She told us that the couple had a fight after which she had left the house. Because the call was made from Gurugram, DIAL{Delhi International Airport Limited} has approached Gurugram police for further legal action against the man,” Ranjan said.