Sections
Home / India News / Wife leaves for airport after fight, husband makes hoax bomb call to stop her

Wife leaves for airport after fight, husband makes hoax bomb call to stop her

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, a woman who was waiting to board a flight to Bhubaneswar at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport was asked by security personnel to step aside and have her...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:14 IST

By Anvit Srivastava,

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, a woman who was waiting to board a flight to Bhubaneswar at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport was asked by security personnel to step aside and have her handbag checked.The bomb disposal squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cleared the area nearby and subjected the handbag to a thorough check but found nothing sinister among the contents

Senior security officers said the Delhi airport’s call centre in Gurugram had received a call at 5:45 pm reporting that the woman was carrying a bomb in her bag. It turned out that the call was a hoax and made by the woman’s husband with whom she had a fight before leaving the house, the officers said, requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the caller had reported that the woman was travelling to Bhubaneswar.

“On this, the call centre officials informed the Delhi airport’s operation control centre, which in turn alerted the Delhi police and Central Industrial Security Force that secures the airport. The woman, as described by the man on the call, was traced in the boarding area of Terminal 3 where she was waiting to board her flight. She was approached and was asked to step aside and allow a detailed and thorough checking of her handbag,” said a senior CISF officer, who wished not to be named.



The officer said the bomb detection and disposal squad was called in. “Because the woman’s handbag had already undergone the airport’s regular security checks, chances of her carrying any explosives were less. However, as a precautionary measure other passengers waiting in the area were also asked to move away,” the officer said.

Around 6.45 pm, the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Rajeev Ranjan said a preliminary enquiry revealed that the call was made from Gurugram.

“The man who was identified turned out to be the woman’s husband. She told us that the couple had a fight after which she had left the house. Because the call was made from Gurugram, DIAL{Delhi International Airport Limited} has approached Gurugram police for further legal action against the man,” Ranjan said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site
Jun 04, 2020 15:32 IST
Shiva Linga desecrated in Ludhiana’s Jagraon
Jun 04, 2020 15:28 IST
2 cops infected with Covid-19 in GB Nagar: Report
Jun 04, 2020 15:27 IST
That’s what successful captains do: Uthappa on playing under Gambhir at KKR
Jun 04, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.