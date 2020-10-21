Sections
Home / India News / Wife of arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan meets Rahul Gandhi

Wife of arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan meets Rahul Gandhi

The UP police had arrested Kappan along with three others, claiming that they had links with Popular Front of India and its affiliate in Mathura.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Wayanad

Police produce journalist Siddique Kappan and three others, suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Seeking justice, the wife of Siddique Kappan, the Kerala journalist who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police while on his way to Hathras, on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and presented a memorandum to the Wayanad MP.

The UP police had arrested Kappan along with three others,claiming that they had links with Popular Front of India and its affiliate in Mathura.

They were on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family of the woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped.

“We hope to get justice. We are worried that he will be booked under more charges,” Raihanath told the media after her meeting with Gandhi.



She said the family has had no contacts with Kappan since his arrest and even his lawyer has not been able to meet him, adding her husband has done no wrong.

Gandhi, who was in Kerala since the past three days, met the woman at the guest house at Kalpetta.

Arrested earlier this month by police under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence, the four were later booked on charges of sedition and various terror acts and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

A Mathura court had yesterday extended their judicial custody.

