Wife of BJD MP who filed for divorce complains of intrusion into bedroom

Police in Cuttack have assigned a constable for the protection of Varsha Pariyadarshini at her in-law’s house. (https://twitter.com/VarshaPriyadar3)

The case of marital discord between Biju Janata Dal deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife Varsha Pariyadarshini took another turn on Tuesday with the latter lodging a written complaint with police that two persons entered her bedroom on Monday and clicked photographs.

Priyadarshini in her complaint before Purighat police station in Cuttack alleged that two persons, who work in Mohanty’s residence at Nandi Sahi in Cuttack where she is now staying, entered her bedroom Monday evening while she was eating food and clicked photographs and shot videos.

Rashmiranjan Sahoo, inspector of police station said the actress had claimed that threat to her life and sought police protection. “A police constable has been assigned for her protection at her in-law’s house,” said Sahoo. On Monday, police had rushed Mohanty’s house after his wife sought protection by calling the emergency helpline.

Last month, Priyadarshini had filed a case of domestic violence against Mohanty and his family under sections 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 at a court in Cuttack citing multiple instances of mental and physical torture and demanded Rs 15 crore compensation for the loss of her income due to losing out on movies as well as monthly amount of Rs 70,000 towards houserent and maintenance. She accused her husband of being an alcoholic and having multiple affairs with his co-stars.

Mohanty and Priyadarshini married in a massive ceremony in Bhubaneswar in 2014 after years of courtship. Mohanty, superstar of Odia film industry, was then Rajya Sabha MP.

The case which was scheduled for first hearing on September 7, was deferred to October 12 as her statement had not been recorded by the Cuttack District Protection Officer. On Monday, Cuttack District Protection Officer recorded her statement.

Anubhav Mohanty who is MP from Kendrapara, however, said if his wife feels she is being harassed, her sister and mother should take her away from his house. “On what basis, is she still living in my house?” asked Mohanty, who has filed a divorce suit at a family court in Patiala House court in Delhi in July. “It’s my personal matter but truth will prevail. The matter shouldn’t be sensationalised for TRP,” he added.

Mohanty in his divorce suit has alleged that his wife was torturing him mentally and showed no interest in consummating the marriage.

Priyadarshini in a Facebook and Twitter post on Monday evening said she will break her silence on the matter soon. “Truth cannot be defeated, it shall be proven soon. Court will take its own action With Lord Jagannath’s blessings & everyone’s blessings I am going to break the silence, nobody has the right to accuse anyone falsely. Love you Odisha, Love you all. Jay Jagannath,” she wrote in capital letters.

Meanwhile pressure seems to be mounting on chief minister Naveen Patnaik to take action against Mohanty with the state unit of BJP Mahila Morcha demanding Mohanty’s resignation from the post of MP on moral grounds while Congress accused the actor of submitting false information about his education qualification in his election affidavit in 2014.

Congress spokesman Nishikanta Mishra alleged that Mohanty had submitted a false affidavit about his educational qualification while filing his nomination for the 2014 Rajya Sabha polls.

“How did Mohanty get admission in Kandarpur College when he failed in +2 exam at Christ College. He has submitted a false affidavit about his educational qualifications during 2014 Rajya Sabha election. The state government had shielded him earlier as he belongs to the ruling party and they are still trying to protect the actor-turned-politician,” alleged Mishra.

The BJP too demanded immediate action against Mohanty.

“Anubhav’s wife Varsha has brought a domestic violence case against him. This indicates how women are becoming insecure in the state. We strongly condemn the incident. We will hit the streets if immediate action is not taken against the BJD MP,” said BJP Mahila Morcha leader, Smruti Pattnaik.