Wife pleads for further study, husband gives her triple talaq

A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district gave his wife of six years triple talaq after she insisted on pursuing her further studies. The 21-year-old woman is a graduated and had requested her husband for higher study, on which, her husband gave her triple talaq, police said.

The women police station in Barmer has lodged the case against the man, confirmed Lata Begad, the station house officer.

Begad said that victim is a resident of Barmer’s Gagriya village and lodged a case at women police station that she got married to Murad Khan, who works as a junior engineer at Fulera in Jaipur.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that soon after marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. They forced her to leave her study but she anyhow completed the graduation.

Victim alleged that her husband and family members were against her pursuing her further study and denied it when she made the request to them.

She informed the police that in December 2019, her husband given her triple talaq in presence of her brother. She said that after that she returned back to her father’s house with her brother and started living there.

She informed the police that in March this year, her husband sent her a written talaq but believing that matter would be sorted out at social level, she avoided police action but when her husband refused to accept her, she approached the police.

SHO Begad said on basis of victim’s complaint, the case has been lodged under section 498A, 323, 354 of IPC and section 3/4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.