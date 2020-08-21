Sections
Home / India News / Wild bear attacks man at residential area in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bhawanipatna Odisha

A wild bear entered a residential area of the Bhawanipatna city in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, triggering panic among citizens after it attacked a person on Friday, district forest officer Nitish Kumar said.

In the video, the bear can be seen straying in the locality while local people can be seen trying to rescue the man by hitting the animal with sticks.

Later the forest department was informed and operation to capture the beast was underway.

According to the forest officer, the incident has happened for the second time in the area.



“This is happening for the second time during my tenure, first was on August 15 and then it has happened today. One tranquillising team is ready and after tranquillising it, we will leave it in the forest,” Kumar said. (ANI)

