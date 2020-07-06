Sections
Home / Dehradun / Wild elephant kills Uttarakhand forest watcher’s wife

Wild elephant kills Uttarakhand forest watcher’s wife

The victim has been identified as Parvati Dev, (62), whose husband Trilok Ram is a forest watcher in the Kishanpur range under Terai East forest division, said officials.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:21 IST

By Ankur Sharma, Hindustan Times Haldwani

This is not the first incident of elephants killing locals in the hill state in the recent past. (HT Photo)

A wild elephant crushed to death a forest watcher’s wife on Monday in a village under the Terai East forest division in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region.

“A woman was walking outside her house at Haripur Thathola village in Haldwani district, which falls under the Goula range of the Terai East forest division. Suddenly, she saw a wild elephant near her house and tried to chase it away. Unfortunately, the elephant crushed her to death,” said RP Joshi, ranger, Goula range.

“Her screams alerted the family members, who rushed out of the house to rescue her, but she was dead by then,” he said.

The victim has been identified as Parvati Dev, (62), whose husband Trilok Ram is a forest watcher in the Kishanpur range under Terai East forest division, said officials.



Her body has been sent for an autopsy.

“The department has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. Officials, who are on patrolling duty, have been directed to be more alert regarding elephant movement in the area,” Joshi said.

This is not the first incident of elephants killing locals in the hill state in the recent past.

On June 17, a forest watcher (51) was crushed to death by a wild elephant in Chorgaliya.

In May, a labourer (65) working in Chilla range of Rajaji National Park was mauled to death by a tusker.

Last November, a man (52) died after a wild elephant pulled him out of a moving bus and flung him near Corbett Tiger Reserve.

In the same month, a wild elephant killed two persons, including a woman, in Haridwar district after the pachyderm went on a rampage in two adjoining villages.

In June last year, a man (60) was crushed to death by a wild elephant in the forests of Kaladungi area in Nainital district.

Uttarakhand has 2,026 elephants, according to the latest census.

The aggression of elephants in Uttarakhand’s Corbett and Rajaji landscape and Terai areas has become a cause for concern for wildlife officials.

Human-elephant conflict is taking a toll on locals’ lives and the pachyderms are also dying due to electrocution or hit by running trains.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arti Singh reveals she knew Sushant Singh Rajput through Ankita Lokhande
Jul 06, 2020 17:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family issues statement
Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S likely to join NDA
Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
Jul 06, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.