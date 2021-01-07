Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Wildlife Board nod to rail tracks through protected Western Ghats

Wildlife Board nod to rail tracks through protected Western Ghats

The Tinaighat-Castlerock-Caranzol railway doubling project is likely to involve diversion of forest land, most of which is in Dandeli wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:45 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The area covering both Kali Tiger Reserve and Anshi Wildlife Division harbours tigers, leopards, gaur, sambar etc. (Representational Image.)

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given its nod to Tinaighat-Castlerock-Caranzol railway doubling project. The project is likely to involve diversion of 10.45 ha of forest land of which 9.57 ha is in Dandeli wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka’s Western Ghats.

“Happy to inform that in its 60th meeting, NBWL has recommended the proposal for Tinaighat-Castlerock-Caranzol Railway doubling of southwestern railways, Karnataka with certain mitigation measures as advised by the Wildlife Institute of India,” tweeted Union environment minister, Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. The minutes of the meeting are yet to be published.

According to a note by the Southwestern Railways, the existing railway single line between Hospet and Vasco was laid in 1900 and connects industrial areas in Hospet and Marmugoa port and various tourist places in Goa and Karnataka. Due to industrial growth and increase in tourists, the single line is saturated.

According to a site inspection report by forest department published on the environment ministry’s Parivesh website, the area covering both Kali Tiger Reserve and Anshi Wildlife Division, harbours tigers, leopards, gaur, sambar etc and is endemic to Castlerock Night Frog. There are already Alnavar-Londa Vasco and Londa Khanapur railway lines in the region where many wildlife casualties have been reported due to train accidents. The proposal will involve the loss of 5,413 trees in Kali Tiger Reserve alone. The doubling of the railway line is mainly proposed for transport of coal according to the report.

“The project was vehemently opposed by wildlife scientists in Karnataka and by some members of the Karnataka Wildlife Board also. The rail line will pass through a very eco-sensitive region. It also runs parallel to the NH4A which is being expanded. The two projects together will be a death knell for wildlife and biodiversity here,” said a senior wildlife scientist from Karnataka on condition of anonymity.

“The Castlerock area was included in the Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary in 2011 due to its ecological importance as it holds tigers, dholes and several other endangered wildlife species. It connects Dandeli to Bhimghad Wildlife Sanctuary. Adjoining Castlerock are the protected areas in Goa hence it is one of the largest contiguous wildlife habitats in central Western Ghats. It also acts as watershed for several of our streams, rivers and dams,” said Sanjay Gubbi, Conservation Biologist.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Tractor rally today likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi outskirts
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Top White House officials led by O’Brien consider resigning
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Farmers’ protest: Tractor rally today likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi outskirts
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
‘Can’t see Virat’s feat vs Australia emulated by another Indian skipper’
by hindustantimes.com
LIVE: US States urged to widen Covid-19 vaccination drive
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.