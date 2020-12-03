Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Will be destroyed’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns against ‘Love Jihad’

‘Will be destroyed’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns against ‘Love Jihad’

“Government belongs to everyone, all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I’ll break you,” Chouhan also said, ANI reported.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 19:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

In a stern warning against “Love Jihad”, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan on said, “If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like this, they will be destroyed,” news agency ANI quoted Chouhan as saying. This comes as the state is preparing to pass a controversial ordinance that outlaws marriages with an aim of religious conversions.

“Government belongs to everyone, all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I’ll break you,” Chouhan also said, ANI reported.

“Love jihad” is a term coined by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Following on the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh government, MP home minister Narottam Mishra confirmed earlier this month that the state would soon table a bill against ‘love jihad’. It will likely to be brought in the next Assembly session.

As per the ordinance, the conversion for marriage by force, fraud, lure or instigation will be punishable by a maximum jail term of 10 years, Mishra had said.

Meanwhile, experts including Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur have raised concerns saying that such laws will put freedom of choice, dignity and human rights on the back seat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
Dec 03, 2020 18:59 IST
LIVE: Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 19:56 IST
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST

latest news

Farmers’ talks with Centre inconclusive: Who said what
Dec 03, 2020 20:01 IST
HTLS 2020: Covid is tragic but can help build home-based curriculum, says Ashish Dhawan
Dec 03, 2020 19:55 IST
‘Will be destroyed’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns against ‘Love Jihad’
Dec 03, 2020 19:52 IST
Gaggan and Massimo share how food eating will change in a post-Covid world
Dec 03, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.