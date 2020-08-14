‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly

Sachin Pilot - who reunited with chief minister Ashok Gehlot yesterday, completing the truce he secured with the party high command in Delhi - entered the Rajasthan assembly on Friday.

Putting behind the acrimony of the past month, when he rebelled questioning the working style of Ashok Gehlot, who called his former deputy “nikkamma, nakkara”, Pilot was firm in his defence of the state government.

“Having completed all the talks, we have come to the assembly today. It may rain fire at this frontline, but we all and I will be the shield, club and spear and will protect,” said Pilot in Hindi as he rose up to speak.

The 42-year-old leader, who was the deputy CM when he last sat in the House, found himself on the opposite end of the House, a far distance from his earlier seat next to the CM. This prompted jibes and jeers from the opposition BJP.

“I was safe on the seat I used to sit on earlier. Then I thought why have I been allotted a different seat. I saw that this is the border - ruling party on one side, opposition on other. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior,” said Pilot, downplaying the change in seating plan.

The Tonk MLA said all of them are present in the assembly and stand united.

“Whatever I or my colleagues had to say or do, we have done before a doctor and after treatment, all of us, all 107 of them, are united in the House,” said Pilot, amid thumping of the desk by Congress leaders.

The Congress promised to look into his grievances and formed a three-member panel to give a formal shape to his request and its seriousness to resolve the issue.

In a House of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.

The BJP, despite lacking the numerical strength, has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government. The CM, in a counter move, has sought a trust vote, which will buy his six months’ time to put his own in order.