‘Will boost morale’: Amit Shah on armed forces thanking corona warriors

Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the decision of the armed forces to plan a series of events to thank doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The minister underlined that the nation stands united in thanking the frontline health workers.

“I am sure this decision of Armed forces will greatly boost the morale and confidence of our doctors, healthworkers, sanitisation staff, security and media personnel. We as a nation stand united to thank our Corona warriors in these testing times,” tweeted Shah.

The Indian armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, display military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals on Sunday in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of “corona warriors” like doctors, paramedics and police personnel.

The announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat at a press conference on Friday in presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

“The nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of the armed forces, we want to thank all the corona warriors -- doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media,” Gen Rawat said.

Amit Shah praised the forces for their decision to thank the health workers.

“Who else can understand the importance of keeping our motherland safe than our Armed forces. Kudos to the CDS and our Armed forces for their decision to thank the Corona Warriors, who are working relentlessly to keep our nation safe against the menace of COVID-19,” siad Shah in another tweet.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said India has waged a strong fight against Covid-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many.

“They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families,” he said.

India’s armed forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people, the PM said.

“Now, our forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free,” he said.

The decision to go for the thanks-giving activities was taken at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the three service chiefs.

In the press conference, Gen Rawat also asserted that no operational task has been affected or will be affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.