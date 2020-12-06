Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM, seeks priority allocation for Punjab

‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM, seeks priority allocation for Punjab

Punjab has vulnerable population, including old and people with co-morbidities, which is why the state needs priority allocation of vaccines, the CM wrote.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 20:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought priority allocation of Covid-19 vaccines. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clarification of Covid-19 vaccine funding and also urging him to prioritise Punjab for vaccine allocation. The CM has said that Punjab has a higher mortality rate because of the age profile of the population and because of high co-morbidities.

Singh said the vaccines currently under consideration would not perhaps reduce transmission but will help in prevention. Hence, the best use will be in preventing serious illness in the most susceptible groups — the elderly — the population of which is high in Punjab.

A statement released by the CMO said the CM has also sought clarity as to whether the Covid-19 vaccination would be entirely funded by the Centre, including the cost of vaccines and vaccination supplies.

Singh also sought to know whether the definition of frontline workers for the purpose of immunization could be expanded to include administrative officials and other essential staff. How the general population will be vaccinated, whether those who have once been infected with Covid-19 are eligible for vaccination are a few issues that Singh sought clarity on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
Dec 06, 2020 19:59 IST
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Dec 06, 2020 19:07 IST
Covid-19: How states are preparing for vaccination drive
Dec 06, 2020 18:43 IST
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Dec 06, 2020 19:25 IST

latest news

Shaheen Bagh echo in Singhu as group from Okhla and Jamia Nagar visits farmers with donations
Dec 06, 2020 20:51 IST
Karan gushes over Dimple’s Tenet performance, calls her ‘phenomenal’ actor
Dec 06, 2020 20:51 IST
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
Dec 06, 2020 20:51 IST
Dad turns huge inflatable Grinch mishap into something positive. Here’s how
Dec 06, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.