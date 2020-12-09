Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Will consider govt’s ‘written’ proposal only on repeal of farm laws, not amendment: Farmers’ leader

Will consider govt’s ‘written’ proposal only on repeal of farm laws, not amendment: Farmers’ leader

The farmers agitating against three agriculture laws enacted in September will consider a proposal from the government if it’s in a written form and on the repeal of the...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of various organizations demonstrating in support of farmers during a nationwide strike, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, India on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo )

The farmers agitating against three agriculture laws enacted in September will consider a proposal from the government if it’s in a written form and on the repeal of the contentious law, not amendments, farm union leader Hannan Mollah said on Wednesday.

“They (government) said they will send something in writing today. We have told them that if it’s in writing, we’ll look into it. We have our meeting at 12 pm today. A broader committee will discuss it,” Mollah, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha told news agency ANI.

“If the writing is on amendment, our position is very clear. If it’s on repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it & consider. That meeting (today’s meeting with Centre) is cancelled. If letter comes & we consider it positive, meeting can be held tomorrow,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Dec 09, 2020 12:00 IST
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Dec 09, 2020 12:02 IST
Centre-farm unions meeting cancelled, farmers say will discuss after draft proposal
Dec 09, 2020 11:25 IST
BJP’s lead in Rajasthan local body polls shows trust of poor, farmers in PM Modi: Nadda
Dec 09, 2020 11:32 IST

latest news

Gold drops from two-week high on vaccine news
Dec 09, 2020 11:58 IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Dec 09, 2020 11:54 IST
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys in Hyderabad to visit vaccine facilities
Dec 09, 2020 11:52 IST
Supreme Court dismisses GOP lawsuit; Biden names Austin as defence secy
Dec 09, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.