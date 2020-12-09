Will consider govt’s ‘written’ proposal only on repeal of farm laws, not amendment: Farmers’ leader

Members of various organizations demonstrating in support of farmers during a nationwide strike, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, India on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo )

The farmers agitating against three agriculture laws enacted in September will consider a proposal from the government if it’s in a written form and on the repeal of the contentious law, not amendments, farm union leader Hannan Mollah said on Wednesday.

“They (government) said they will send something in writing today. We have told them that if it’s in writing, we’ll look into it. We have our meeting at 12 pm today. A broader committee will discuss it,” Mollah, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha told news agency ANI.

“If the writing is on amendment, our position is very clear. If it’s on repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it & consider. That meeting (today’s meeting with Centre) is cancelled. If letter comes & we consider it positive, meeting can be held tomorrow,” he added.