Sections
Home / India News / Will contest Bihar polls under leadership of CM Nitish Kumar: JP Nadda

Will contest Bihar polls under leadership of CM Nitish Kumar: JP Nadda

Nadda’s remarks came at a time when Kumar’s JD (U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP have appeared to be at odds. The LJP has even questioned Kumar’s leadership in the run-up to the elections to the 243-member House due in October-November.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:39 IST

By Vijay Swaroop and Smriti Kak Ramachhandran, Hindustan Times Patna/ New Delhi

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses virtual Bihar BJP Karyasamiti meeting, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) --- partners in the ruling alliance --- will contest the upcoming Bihar elections together under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

“Whenever the three parties --- the BJP, the JD(U) and the LJP --- came together, there was resounding victory (in Bihar)…We will fight together and we will win again,” Nadda said, addressing party leaders and workers in the state through video-conferencing.

He also appealed to BJP workers to become “ambassadors of change”. “For this, we have to contest at each and every booth to win. We have to add value not only to the BJP, but to the alliance partners as well…We are fighting an election during a pandemic and the challenges are immense,” he said, striking a note of unity in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the concluding session of a two-day Bihar BJP meet.

Nadda’s remarks came at a time when Kumar’s JD (U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP have appeared to be at odds. The LJP has even questioned Kumar’s leadership in the run-up to the elections to the 243-member House due in October-November.



In an interview to HT on August 22, LJP president Chirag Paswan criticised the Bihar government for its alleged failure in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s annual flood woes.

After Nadda’s address, JD(U) spokesperson Nikhil Mandal said Kumar is the “first choice” of the people of Bihar. “The BJP, the JD (U) and the LJP will contest the polls unitedly and win the elections,” he said.

LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari said: “It is up to the BJP to decide (as to who will lead Bihar).”

In his address from the national capital, Nadda said BJP workers should not only spread awareness about the central government’s schemes and efforts to mitigate the Covid-19 crisis but should also highlight the good work done by the state government.

“…we need to take all precautions of physical and social distancing. So, the best form of campaigning is small door-to-door campaigning,” he told his partymen. “Reach out all sections of society, all age groups.”

He also hit out at the Opposition, calling it a “spent force”. “They do not have any vision, any thought. They are doing petty politics,” Nada said.

In the Bihar elections, the NDA will be up against a grand alliance, or mahagathbandhan, of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule for Bihar, but there are indications that the voting process might be held on time. Recently, the poll watchdog released a broad set of guidelines for post-pandemic elections.

Rajesh Rathore, state Congress spokesperson, said: “BJP president Nadda has made it clear that the NDA wins elections due to the alliance of three parties, and not because of Nitish Kumar...Bihar’s people are not going to forgive them for their misrule.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

14 deaths, 1,101 new Covid-19 cases reported in Gujarat
Aug 24, 2020 01:37 IST
Lightning kills three in Uttar Pradesh, CM announces Rs 4 lakh as relief
Aug 24, 2020 01:33 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to be careful during festivals
Aug 24, 2020 01:30 IST
19 days on, Mohali DC office employees to resume work today
Aug 24, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.