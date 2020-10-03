Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

‘Will continue to fight till justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

Priyanka Gandhi consoled the victim’s mother and said that they will together stand strong in the face of injustice against the family.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras (Hindustan)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi said their party stands with the aggrieved family after meeting Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi consoled the victim’s mother and said that they will together stand strong in the face of injustice against the family.

“The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” she said after meeting the victim’s family.

Rahul Gandhi said that the state government must protect the grieving family. “I stand with the family. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure their safety,” he said.

The leaders stayed with the family for over an hour after they reached Hathras around 6.45pm following a series of dramatic events, including their detainment by the UP Police on Thursday on grounds of violating Section 144 and the pandemic law.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. On Friday, the CM had suspended Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir and three other police officers for their handling of the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape
Oct 03, 2020 21:15 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 20:57 IST
DC vs KKR live: Stoinis gone, Iyer continues to hit KKR
Oct 03, 2020 21:17 IST

latest news

Sexual, gender minorities much likelier to be crime victims
Oct 03, 2020 21:17 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape
Oct 03, 2020 21:15 IST
Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires
Oct 03, 2020 21:13 IST
The famous postmodern ‘Crayola’ house is for sale
Oct 03, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.