Sections
Home / India News / ‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains for migrants as demanded by states’: Railways

‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains for migrants as demanded by states’: Railways

The ministry statement added that the chairman of the Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, had written to various states governments on May 29 and June 3 on the matter.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Migrants arrive from Delhi on a Shramik Special board a local train at Danapur station to reach their destinations in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Indian Railways in a statement on Tuesday announced that it will continue to provide ‘Shramik Special Trains’ to various states as demanded to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their native places.

“The railway ministry has requested state governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special Trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined,” the ministry stated.

Also read: SC directs states, union territories to facilitate return of migrant workers within 15 days

The statement added that the chairman of the Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, had written to various states governments on May 29 and June 3 on the matter, emphasising the “Indian Railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains immediately within 24 hours of the request”. Today also, a letter was been sent to chief secretaries of the states emphasizing the same, the statement added.

ALSO WATCH | Train services resume partially amid social distancing at stations





This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, stated that, so far, 171 ‘Shramik’ trains have been demanded by various states from the Centre and directed the railways to meet any additional demand for trains within “a period of 24 hours”.



In its order, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said “All the States/Union Territories shall take all necessary steps regarding identification of stranded migrant workers in their state which are willing to return to their native places and take steps for their return journey by train/bus which process may be completed within a period of 15 days from today.”

The apex court also directed the central government and states to identify and send migrant workers to their native places within 15 days. The top court called for their counselling and help find avenues of employment for them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All States and Union territories shall also give details of all schemes which are currently in the state, benefit of which can be taken by the migrant labourers including different schemes for providing employment,” it said.

The Ministry of Railways has operated around 4,347 Shramik special trains till date, transporting around 60 migrant workers to their native states amid the Covid-19 crisis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men with travel history among 5 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula; district count climbs to 41
Jun 09, 2020 18:44 IST
2012 NRI kidnapping case: HC turns life sentence into 10-year jail for six convicts
Jun 09, 2020 18:43 IST
ICC allows COVID-19 replacements in Test matches
Jun 09, 2020 18:48 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Jun 09, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.