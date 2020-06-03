Sections
Home / India News / Will deliver Rafale on time, says France

Will deliver Rafale on time, says France

NEW DELHI: France has said that it will deliver Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on time despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This was...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NEW DELHI: France has said that it will deliver Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on time despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This was communicated to defence minister Rajnath Singh by his French counterpart Florence Parly in a phone call on Tuesday.

“France reaffirmed its commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale aircraft despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the defence ministry said in a statement after the two ministers spoke.

The IAF is likely to get the delivery of the first batch of four Rafale jets from France by July-end. The four fighters were supposed to fly to their home base in India in May 2020, but the plan was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Confinement measures announced by France to battle the outbreak had temporarily halted production at aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s Merignac facility.



India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore in September 2016 as an emergency purchase to arrest a worrying slide in the air force’s combat capabilities.

According to the delivery schedule, the first 18 jets (including the four in the first batch) are supposed to be delivered to the IAF by February 2021, with the rest expected by April-May 2022.

France handed over to India its first Rafale fighter during a ceremony attended by Singh and Parly in Merignac on October 8, 2019, which coincided with the IAF’s 87th founding day and the Hindu festival of Dussehra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Social distancing, masks, eye-wear and hand-washing work best in combination: Study
Jun 03, 2020 00:10 IST
Schools can’t strike off students’ names over non-payment of tuition fee, Chandigarh admn tells HC
Jun 03, 2020 00:10 IST
N-E states report a sharp rise in cases
Jun 03, 2020 00:10 IST
Will deliver Rafale on time, says France
Jun 03, 2020 00:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.