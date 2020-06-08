Sections
India News / 'Delhi's status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow': Sisodia

'Delhi's status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow': Sisodia

The minister took to Twitter and said that in view of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ill-health, he will be presiding over the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the administration will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss if Delhi has reached the state of community transmission of Covid-19.

“The chief minister has authorized me for this meeting as he is not feeling well. It is to be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting whether Corona has reached the status of community spread in Delhi,” Sisodia posted.

Sisodia said that the number of coronavirus cases are increasing by the day and that is why the meeting is being called tomorrow. The minister said that the most important feature of the meeting will be the discussion on the status of coronavirus transmission in Delhi.



“Tomorrow’s meeting will see the presence of experts wherein it will be determined if Delhi has reached the state of community spread concerning Covid-19 and what would be the strategy ahead,” he said.

This comes on a day when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was reported ill with fever and cough. Kejriwal is set to take a test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” a party spokesperson said on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital jumped to 28,936 on Monday. As per the data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi had witnessed 812 fatalities whereas 10,999 patients have recovered from the deadly infection here.

