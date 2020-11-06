Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Will enact laws on interfaith marriage, cow slaughter: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Will enact laws on interfaith marriage, cow slaughter: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the government would bring in laws on interfaith marriage and against cow slaughter in the state.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 06:13 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (PTI photo)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the government would bring in laws on interfaith marriage and against cow slaughter in the state.

The CM said that women were being lured to convert in the name of love and that strong steps would be taken to enact a law to prevent this. “We are discussing with our party leaders as well as with officials to put in place an effective law to prevent such instances,” he said.

To be sure, religious conversion is protected by law and is a state subject. While a bunch of states already have laws in place that make conversion through inducement,or deception an offence that invites a jail term, the RSS and a few BJP-ruled states want laws that specifically deal with conversion through interfaith marriage.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi in a tweet had recently said that on lines of Allahabad HC’s order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage.

The CM also pointed out that an anti-cow slaughter law implemented by the BJP government in 2008 had been repealed by the subsequent Congress government. “This time we will bring an even more stronger anti-cow slaughter law.” He however did not indicate a timeline on when these laws would be implemented but said it would be done ‘soon.’

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why did the BJP decide to back Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
Nov 06, 2020 02:05 IST
‘If you count the legal votes, I’ve decisively won’: US President Trump
Nov 06, 2020 06:32 IST
Bombay high court to hear Arnab Goswami’s bail plea today
Nov 06, 2020 06:56 IST
US Election 2020: Does Donald Trump have a legal case? Jury is out
Nov 06, 2020 04:22 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were being eyed for this remake
Nov 06, 2020 06:58 IST
Haryana reserves 75% private jobs for state’s residents
Nov 06, 2020 06:52 IST
This detail about Aishwarya-Abhishek’s fights left Kapil stumped. Watch
Nov 06, 2020 06:47 IST
Delhiwale: Stein’s shadow games
Nov 06, 2020 06:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.