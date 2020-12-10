‘Will end protest only after govt repeals farm laws’, says farmer leader Tikait

Sections
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government is interested only in ending the protest instead of resolving the issue.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The farmers protesting against the three new farm laws passed by Parliament have once again said that they are not going to end their stir till the legislations are repealed. The farmers’ stand was reiterated by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is spearheading the stir.

“They (central government) want amendment in them but we want these laws to be repealed. We don’t want changes. We will end our protest only when these laws are withdrawn,” Tikait was quoted as saying by new agency ANI. He further demanded that the government should bring a bill on the minimum support price (MSP) as it has no policy on the same. “Like the government brought the three bills, they should also bring a bill on the MSP,” he said, ANI reported.

The comments come a day after the government sent a proposal of amendments which it plans to incorporate in the farm laws to the protesters at the Singhu border near Delhi. However, the agitating farmers rejected the proposal and demanded the complete withdrawal of the laws passed in September.



On the prospect of future talks with the government, Tikait said they are still ready, even after several rounds of talks. “Whenever the government invites us, we will talk to them,” Tikat said, according to ANI.

So far, five rounds of talks have taken place between government and farmers but no solution has been found to end the stir.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the protesters on Wednesday announced that they will intensify their agitation by blocking highways to further increase the pressure on the government. On Wednesday, the union leaders said that there will be sit-ins near BJP offices on December 14. On December 12, they will block Delhi-Jaipur and Agra highways.

They have also given a call to the farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi.

