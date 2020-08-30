Sections
Will ensure people maintain social distance on Delhi Metro: Transport minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used.

Welcoming the lifting of restrictions by the Centre on Metro rail services, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will bring relief to commuters. (HT file photo)

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday the government will ensure commuters follow all safety norms to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when the services of Delhi Metro resume next month in the Capital.

Welcoming the lifting of restrictions by the Centre on Metro rail services, Gahlot said the move will bring relief to commuters.

“We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the Metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used,” Gahlot told news agency ANI.

“I am sure that once the Metro gets operational, the crowd in the buses will also be reduced. I am happy that people are getting relief after five months,” he added.



The Union home ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which Metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while emphasising on the stringent need to wear masks and practising social distancing. The standard operating procedures will be issued by the Centre later.

The Metro trains have not been plying since March when the first phase of the lockdown came into effect.

The order on the resumption of Metro trains comes amid an increasing number of coronavirus disease cases in the national capital. Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,954 fresh Covid-19 cases, the city’s highest single-day spike in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the death toll from the viral infection climbed to 4,404.

