PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know

The Summit will begin at 4:30 pm today. The prime minister will take part in the event via video conferencing.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 pm today via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister tweeted, “I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe”.

The Summit is aimed at further broad basing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence, officials of the 27-nation bloc said.

During the Summit, the two sides are also expected to kick off a process for effective cooperation between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Europol, unveil a five-year roadmap to further expand ties and are likely to launch a separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment, the officials said.

The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the European side will be headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, news agency PTI reported.



Both sides are also expected to launch a maritime security dialogue as part of efforts to expand defence and security cooperation. The officials said the summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership.

The leaders will discuss how to further develop their trade and investment relations and support sustainable growth and jobs on both sides, the officials said.

As the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities, they added.

Ahead of the virtual Summit on Wednesday, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

The agreement provides for extensive cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector including in research and development for peaceful uses of nuclear energy, the officials said.

The European Union is of great strategic importance to India and was New Delhi’s largest trading partner in 2018. India’s bilateral trade with the EU in 2018-19 stood at $115.6 billion with exports valued at $57.17 billion and imports worth $58.42 billion.

(With inputs from PTI)

