Sections
Home / India News / Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family

Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family

A cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra in June, has sent a legal notice to Raut over his comments.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is seen in file photo in New Delhi. Raut had claimed in his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that the actor didn’t share good relations with his father KK Singh. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday his comments about the relationship between Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his family was based on the information he has, according to news agency ANI.

A cousin of Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra in June, has sent a legal notice to Raut. Neeraj Singh Babloo, who is also Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bihar, had demanded a public apology from Raut on Monday within 48 hours, failing which he said he will take legal action against him.

“If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have,” Sanjay Raut said, according to ANI.

Raut had claimed in his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that the actor didn’t share good relations with his father KK Singh. “I have received such information. How many times did Rajput visit his father in Patna in the last few years?” Raut, who is Saamana’s executive editor, asked.



Raut also said Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey was working for a political party and alleged he tried to contest an election on a BJP ticket. “What can you expect from such a police force?” he asked.

Rajput’s maternal uncle, RC Singh, said an attempt is being made to divert the direction of the probe being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Singh also said Rajput had a very good relationship with his father and his father had not remarried as alleged by Raut.

The 34-year-old was found dead in his home on June 14. The case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police but the Bihar Police launched a separate probe after the actor’s father filed a First Information Report (FIR) against his son’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna, alleging abetment to suicide. After a turf war between the two police forces, the probe has now been taken over by the central agency.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Whale shark caught by fishing trawler at Sassoon Dock, state authorities to book offenders
Aug 12, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
Aug 12, 2020 14:05 IST
CHSE Odisha 12th science results 2020 declared, 70.21% pass plus two exams
Aug 12, 2020 14:04 IST
Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family
Aug 12, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.