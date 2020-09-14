Sections
‘Will not dismantle encroachment without joint decision of Centre, Delhi govt’: Railways

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:17 IST

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. (HT PHOTO.)

The ministry of railways on Monday said it will not dismantle any encroachment referring to demolition of slums situated along the city’s railway tracks, without a “proper decision” taken in consultation with the urban development ministry and the Delhi state government.

The statement by the railways comes in the backdrop of a political storm caused by the Supreme Court’s decision on August 31 directing railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railways safety zone within three months. The court further directed that no court in Delhi would stay the demolition process.

“The railways have been taking all the measures for complying with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order in M.C. Mehta v/s Union of India dated 31.8.2020,” a statement issued by the Northern Railways said.

Railway officials are holding regular meeting with all stake holders including Delhi government; Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)and the ministry of urban development to find means and ways to “comply with Hon’ble Supreme Court Order”, northern railways said.



“Further, Railway will not dismantle any encroachment without proper decision along with MOUD and state government. The same stand has been taken by the Ministry of Railways in hearing of Ajay Maken’s petition in Hon’ble Supreme Court listed today. Railways have also started the drive in large scale and have removed 5-6% garbage lying along the track till date. The garbage cleaning will be completed within three months as given in the order by Hon’ble Supreme Court,” it added.

The Northern Railways had submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that the slums along the railway tracks were acting as a hindrance towards keeping them clean.

The Congress last Friday had moved the Supreme Court against the demolition of around 48,000 slums near railway tracks in Delhi.

“The removal order was passed without hearing the slum dwellers. If slums are removed, more than 2,50,000 people will be out on the roads,” Congress leader Ajay Maken had said in his petition to the apex court.

The apex court on Monday, however, informed that the Centre and Delhi government are in the process of making a decision with regard to the clearing of 48,000 slums situated adjacent to railway tracks in Delhi.

The Delhi government last week had written to the Northern Railway, urging it to not to demolish slums situated along the city’s railway tracks without first rehabilitating its dwellers.

The letter, from the government’s Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), said the slum dwelling units, which the rail utility is set to demolish in pursuance of a Supreme Court order, are protected under the provisions of the NCT of Delhi Laws (special provision) Second Act, 2011.

It is estimated that around 2.4 lakh people live in slums in Naraina Vihar, Azadpur, Vihar, Shakur Basti, Mayapuri, Sriniwaspuri, Anand Parbat, Okhla and other areas.

