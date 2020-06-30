Sections
Home / India News / Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps

Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps

The Union government had on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok, citing concerns that these are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian banned 59 Chinese mobile applications on Monday. (Reuters File Photo )

TikTok, one of the 59 mobile applications ordered to be blocked by the central government, on Tuesday insisted that it did not pass on any information about its users to any foreign government including the Chinese government and would not do so in the future too.

“We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not sharedd any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government.

The company further said in the statement that it places highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

“TikTok has democratised the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of million of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are firt time internet users,” the statement from TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said.



The move comes after weeks of discussions within the government that began before the border dispute with China flared up earlier this month, but was expedited in the aftermath of the deadly June 15 confrontation in Galwan Valley, officials aware of the discussions told HT on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes after weeks of discussions within the government that began before the border dispute with China flared up earlier this month, but was expedited in the aftermath of the deadly June 15 confrontation in Galwan Valley, officials aware of the discussions told HT on the condition of anonymity.

According to a statement issued by the IT ministry, the ministry of home affairs, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and many citizens had asked for the “blocking of these malicious apps”.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others.

