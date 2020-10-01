Will PM Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump’ rally to honour his dear friend, says Chidambaram

P Chidambaram on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he will hold another “Namaste Trump” rally to honour his “dear friend” (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he will hold another “Namaste Trump” rally to honour his “dear friend” after US President Donald Trump clubbed India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of Covid-19 deaths.

“Mr Donald Trump clubs India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of Covid deaths. He also accused the three countries for causing the most air pollution. Will Mr Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump!’ rally to honour his dear friend?” Chidambaram tweeted.

“In 47 months I have done more than you have in 47 years--said Mr Donald Trump in the Presidential debate yesterday if the statement reminds you of someone in India, that’s your imagination!” he added.

The Congress leader further stated, “No one killed Jessica” was the anguished cry a few years ago, “No one demolished the mosque” is the anguished cry today.

“The trial court’s verdict defies logic and common sense, besides denying the conclusions of the Supreme Court!” he added.