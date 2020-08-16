Sections
Home / India News / ‘Will PM Modi quarantine himself?’ asks Sanjay Raut after head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19

‘Will PM Modi quarantine himself?’ asks Sanjay Raut after head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19

In his weekly column RokhThok in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, MP Sanjay Raut questioned if the PM will follow the quarantine regulations.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:14 IST

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File photo: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

After Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, recently tested positive for Covid-19, Shiv Sena on Sunday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under quarantine as he came in close contact with the Mahant during the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

In his weekly column RokhThok in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, MP Sanjay Raut questioned if the PM will follow the quarantine regulations.

“75-year-old Mahant Nritya was present on the stage on August 5 at the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple. It was clearly seen that he had not covered his face with a mask. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat came in contact with the Mahant. PM Modi held his hand with reverence. So, will our PM will also be quarantined,” Raut asked in his column published on Sunday.

Also read: PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary



Raut also took potshots at the BJP union minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had made claims that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, ‘papad’, had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure Covid-19. “India is stuck in the wave of Bhabhiji Papad, while in Russia a vaccine has been found for Covid-19... This is a lesson on atmanirbharta (self-reliance) shown by Russia. We, on the other hand, will keep giving speeches on Atmanirbharta,” the Sena leader said in a veiled jibe referring to PM Modi’s speech on Atmanirbhar Bharat.



The Sena leader, who recently visited New Delhi after a gap of few months said that the capital is in the grip of Covid-19.

“At present, Amit Shah is also in isolation after contracting the infection. Even former president Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for the virus and his health is also in a worrisome state. At present, all cabinet members, bureaucrats, parliament members are vulnerable to falling prey to the lethal infection. Even during riots and war, Delhi was not so frightened as it is today. The city seems to be a bit more scared now. Although the fear of PM Modi and Shah was already mongering, but the fear of coronavirus is more,” Raut said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Twin brothers married to twin sisters announce pregnancy together
Aug 16, 2020 13:16 IST
Supreme Court urges consumer forum to look into grievance of year-long adjournments
Aug 16, 2020 13:16 IST
‘Probably greatest ever white ball captain’: Vaughan & Hussain on Dhoni
Aug 16, 2020 13:15 IST
Sobha to focus on sales of Rs 11,000 crore housing units in ongoing projects
Aug 16, 2020 13:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.