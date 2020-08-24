‘Will put student’s lives at risk’: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to postpone JEE, NEET

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone JEE, NEET exams until the situation is conducive again. (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday requested the Centre for the second time to postpone NEET and JEE 2020 in view of Covid-19 crisis in the country. If the exams are conducted as scheduled, it would put students’ lives at risk, said the CM in a tweet.

“In our last video conference with PM Modi, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

“With the Education Ministry’s directive to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sept, I would again appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone these exams until the situation is conducive again. It’s our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” Mamata Banerjee’s tweet further read.

Despite opposition from several quarters to postpone the national level entrance exams for professional courses, the ministry of education gave directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13.

Some students even approached the Supreme Court but it refused to interfere in the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported over 61,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 3,106,349, including 2,338,036 recovered patients.