'Will remember him with love, fondness and respect': Rahul condoles Bengal Cong prez Somen Mitra's death

‘Will remember him with love, fondness and respect’: Rahul condoles Bengal Cong prez Somen Mitra’s death

Gandhi took to Twitter and said that his love and support is with Mitra’s family and friends amid such time of difficulty.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:13 IST

By hindustantims.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(@RahulGandhi/Twitter)

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the passing away of West Bengal party chief Somen Mitra and said that he will be remembered with “love, fondness and respect”. Gandhi took to Twitter and said that his love and support is with Mitra’s family and friends amid such time of difficulty.

“All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect,” Gandhi said.

Leaders and politicians from West Bengal and across the country also expressed sadness over Mitra’s demise. He was 78 and passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was “enormously benefitted” by Mitra’s counsel on several occasions.



 

“Saddened at the death of veteran Congress Leader Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions. Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal on the departed soul,” Dhankhar tweeted.  

“WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” West Bengal Youth Congress said in a tweet.

