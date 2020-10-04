Sections
Home / India News / Will request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Will request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Lawyer Vikas Singh has raised question over AIIMS reassessment of Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report a day after the forensic panel asserted it was a suicide case.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters stage a protest demanding justice for him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)

A day after the forensic team of the AIIMS asserted that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, his family lawyer Vikas Singh said he would request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team. “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned,” the lawyer tweeted.

 

The AIIMS team was roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reassess Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report. Without revealing much details, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS team, said that there did not find any mark other than that of hanging. “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased,” Dr Gupta told ANI.

Also Read: AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what

Rajput’s family lawyer called the AIIMS report inconclusive as the team did not actually examine the late actor’s body but relied on photographs. Now he said he would request CBI for a new forensic team.

Earlier, Singh expressed his concerns over the delay in CBI investigation. “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” he had said.

Following Vikas Singh’s allegations, the CBI issued a statement saying that the agency has not ruled out any angle. “The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing,” CBI said in a statement.

