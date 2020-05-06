Sections
Will take a call after considering all aspects: Bengal govt on MHA letter on Indo-Bangla trade

Will take a call after considering all aspects: Bengal govt on MHA letter on Indo-Bangla trade

The MHA in a letter to the chief secretary also said the state government has not implemented repeated directions of the Centre for free movement of cargo and this amounts to violation of the Disaster Management Act.

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

File: Fence at Indo Bangladesh Petropol border at Benapole, in West Bengal. (Subrata Biswas/Hindustan Times))

The West Bengal government on Wednesday said it will take a call on the movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh borders after considering all aspects.

State’s Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said this in reply to the Union Home Ministry letter.

“We will take a call after considering all aspects. There are a lot of things that need to be looked into,” he said.

The Centre during the day came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, saying such acts will have international implications.



