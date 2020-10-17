Sections
Will take call on legal age of marriage for women: PM Modi

The central government on September 22 had said that a task force has been constituted to examine the issues pertaining to the age of marriage, motherhood and imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 06:18 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it,” PM Modi said. (PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for women after the task force set up to examine these matters submits its report.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a video conference after releasing a commemorative coin of ₹75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, highlighted the efforts taken by the central government over the last six year for maintaining the health of women and all-round development of girl children.

“Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it,” the PM said.

The central government on September 22 had said that a task force has been constituted to examine the issues pertaining to the age of marriage, motherhood and imperatives of lowering maternal mortality rate.

“The recommendations have been formulated and are in the process of being compiled,” said a person familiar with the matter. “Nearly 15 meetings, including conversations with experts, townhalls with stakeholders and even questionnaires sent to students across universities have been held.The report is likely to be submitted by the end of this month,” this person added.

Co-founder of HAQ Centre of Child Rights, Enakshi Ganguly, said, “This will just result in an increase in the number of penal provisions. The focus should be on women empowerment and creating a conducive environment where women can make their own decisions.”

