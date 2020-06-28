Sections
Home / India News / ‘Will transfer father-son police custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod’:Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer to CBI probe into death of father-son duo in Tuticorin following alleged police torture, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was quoted as saying by PTI

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 17:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amid an outrage over the death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin allegedly due to police torture on June 23, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to transfer the probe into the case to the CBI.

“After getting approval from Madras High Court the case will be transferred to CBI,” he said.

